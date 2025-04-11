AIRLINK 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.95%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.88%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.59%)
FFL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.82%)
OGDC 212.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
POWER 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 172.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.06%)
PRL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SEARL 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.64%)
SSGC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.97%)
SYM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.14%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
BR100 12,424 Decreased By -67.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 37,452 Decreased By -241.6 (-0.64%)
KSE100 115,485 Decreased By -704.5 (-0.61%)
KSE30 35,522 Decreased By -228.7 (-0.64%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Season 10 of PSL: Punjab Police finalise security arrangements

Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Police has finalized all security arrangements for Season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). IG Punjab said that the police force is fully committed to ensuring the safety of players, officials, and cricket enthusiasts, and that all matches will be held in a peaceful and secure environment.

He emphasized that full coordination has been established with the Pakistan Cricket Board, district administrations, and all relevant security agencies. Spokesperson for Punjab Police shared that over 21,000 police officers and personnel will perform security duties during PSL matches taking place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

In Lahore alone, more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be deployed, while approximately 5,000 will be on duty in Rawalpindi, and 8,000 in Multan. Lahore will host 13 matches, Rawalpindi 11, and Multan 5.

IG Punjab further directed that search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations should be carried out around players’ residences, travel routes, and stadium surroundings. Security will remain on high alert, and uninterrupted traffic flow must be ensured during the event.

Monitoring of stadiums, hotels, and team routes will be carried out through the Safe Cities Authority’s surveillance cameras. To maintain smooth traffic flow and adequate parking arrangements, additional traffic wardens will be deployed.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force teams will ensure effective patrolling during the matches, while police snipers will be stationed on high-rise buildings surrounding the stadiums. Personnel assigned to entry and exit points, as well as stadium gates, have been instructed to interact with the public in a polite and professional manner.

Dr Usman Anwar also directed officials to issue pre-match traffic advisories in the concerned districts to ensure public awareness and traffic management. He urged cricket fans to follow Punjab Police instructions and enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB PSL security forces Punjab police Pakistan Super League IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar PSL 10 HBL PSL X HBL Pakistan Super League X

Comments

200 characters

Season 10 of PSL: Punjab Police finalise security arrangements

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories