Season 10 of PSL: Punjab Police finalise security arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Police has finalized all security arrangements for Season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). IG Punjab said that the police force is fully committed to ensuring the safety of players, officials, and cricket enthusiasts, and that all matches will be held in a peaceful and secure environment.

He emphasized that full coordination has been established with the Pakistan Cricket Board, district administrations, and all relevant security agencies. Spokesperson for Punjab Police shared that over 21,000 police officers and personnel will perform security duties during PSL matches taking place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

In Lahore alone, more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be deployed, while approximately 5,000 will be on duty in Rawalpindi, and 8,000 in Multan. Lahore will host 13 matches, Rawalpindi 11, and Multan 5.

IG Punjab further directed that search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations should be carried out around players’ residences, travel routes, and stadium surroundings. Security will remain on high alert, and uninterrupted traffic flow must be ensured during the event.

Monitoring of stadiums, hotels, and team routes will be carried out through the Safe Cities Authority’s surveillance cameras. To maintain smooth traffic flow and adequate parking arrangements, additional traffic wardens will be deployed.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force teams will ensure effective patrolling during the matches, while police snipers will be stationed on high-rise buildings surrounding the stadiums. Personnel assigned to entry and exit points, as well as stadium gates, have been instructed to interact with the public in a polite and professional manner.

Dr Usman Anwar also directed officials to issue pre-match traffic advisories in the concerned districts to ensure public awareness and traffic management. He urged cricket fans to follow Punjab Police instructions and enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment.

