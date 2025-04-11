AIRLINK 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.95%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Livestock card loans: Punjab govt sets deadline for repayment

Zahid Baig Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set May 16 as the final date for repayment of livestock card loans, with farmers who meet the deadline to be considered for the second phase of the Livestock Farmers’ Card programme.

The announcement was made by Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani during a key meeting at the Livestock Department on Thursday. Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel also attended the session, which reviewed progress on the livestock card scheme, asset distribution among rural women, and disease control efforts in the livestock sector.

Minister Kirmani said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the province has launched several successful initiatives aimed at improving farmers’ economic conditions.

He stated that out of the 14,000 livestock card holders in the first phase, farmers who repay their loans by the May 16 deadline will be eligible for the second phase. Physical verification by the Urban Unit is scheduled from May 17 to June 17.

The Livestock Department, in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), will launch a communication campaign via TV commercials and social media to inform farmers about the repayment schedule. The Bank of Punjab will begin accepting applications for the second phase from May 1 through an online portal. Loan distribution for the second phase is expected to start on July 15.

Minister Kirmani also noted that 4,467 animals have already been distributed to rural women in 11 out of 12 districts of South Punjab. Distribution in Rahim Yar Khan is expected shortly. The Bank of Punjab has issued livestock cards to women in these districts.

The meeting also reviewed departmental efforts to control livestock diseases. Officials reported that over 470,000 ring vaccinations have been conducted to combat foot and mouth disease, and the department has a stock of more than 1.3 million FMD vaccine doses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

