Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

LHC launches integrated criminal justice system

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 07:21am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has launched the integrated criminal justice system to ensure connectivity and documentation from the First Information Report (FIR) to the final orders.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum inaugurated the ICJS on Thursday. The system enables one-click access to complete case records, marking a milestone in the digital transformation of the province’s legal landscape. The chief justice congratulated the provincial justice committee for their efforts and described the system as revolutionary.

She noted that the need for an integrated solution became evident as hundreds of thousands of case challans had not been submitted to the courts.

“With the implementation of this project, delay tactics will become a thing of the past,” she asserted. Additional Registrar (IT) Jamal Ahmed gave a detailed briefing on the functionalities of the new system.

The initiative is a paradigm shift in Punjab’s judicial framework, expected to enhance coordination among law enforcement agencies, prosecution, and the judiciary, he said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, Director General District Judiciary, Additional Secretary Home Department Punjab, Secretary Prosecution Punjab, Advocate General Punjab, and Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah. Other key attendees included District and Sessions Judge Sahiwal Irfan Ahmad Saeed, Director General Judicial and Case Management, DIG Prisons, and senior police officials.

