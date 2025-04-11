May 9 riots cases: LHC adjourns hearing of post-bail pleas of IK

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday adjourned to April 14 hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of PTI former chairman Imran Khan in eight May 9 riots cases after his counsel concluded arguments.

The Imran Khan’s counsel contended his client was nominated in only three out of eight cases including Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower attack and Shadman police station burning.

He argued that the names of the injured persons and informants in these three cases were the same.

He argued that false cases had been registered against the petitioner.

He said the petitioner was not even present at the scene of the alleged incidents.

He pointed out that the petitioner had already been granted bail in 21 other cases against him.

He asked the court to set aside the trial court`s decision and grant bail to the former prime minister in the eight FIRs.

An anti terrorism court on November 27 last had denied bail to the former prime minister in these eight cases.

