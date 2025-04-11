AIRLINK 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.07%)
BOP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.47%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.06%)
OGDC 212.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.88%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.23%)
POWER 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
PPL 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
SEARL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.99%)
SSGC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.97%)
SYM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,406 Decreased By -783.6 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,498 Decreased By -252.6 (-0.71%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

GHA continues sit-in against privatisation of hospitals: JICA’s Rs6bn health project in South Punjab welcomed

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 07:40am

LAHORE: The Punjab Grand Health Alliance (GHA) continued their sit-in here at Charing Cross on the fourth consecutive day Thursday against the privatisation of hospitals in the province.

The protesters established camps with banners against privatisation of hospitals. Representatives of the Nurses Body, Pakistan Medical Association, Para-Medical Association, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Kissan Board, EPI and PHCIP are also participating in the sit-in. The protesters are demanding the government to accept their demands and withdraw the move of privatisation of hospitals.

It may be noted that the Punjab government had announced to privatise basic health units and rural health centres and clinical and administration departments of Jinnah Hospital and the pathology department of Mayo Hospital.

On the call of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), doctors of Jinnah Hospital also held protest at the hospital against the privatization move. He said that around 7,000 doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff already lost their jobs.

Due to the sit-in, a severe traffic jam was witnessed on all connected roads leading to Charing Cross. Traffic police diverted the traffic on alternative routes from Alhamra Arts Council and Regal Chowk.

Moreover, Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani met with a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The JICA agency delegation also presented a presentation on the project for the treatment and care of children in South Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that they would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the huge project of Rs6 billion for the treatment of children in South Punjab.

He said, “The provincial cabinet led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has already approved this project. A four-storey children’s hospital will be built in South Punjab. This project will be completed on time. As per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to provide the best health facilities to the people.”

Adviser Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani said on this occasion that we appreciate this effort of JICA. In this regard, we will fully cooperate with JICA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hospitals JICA government hospitals Punjab Grand Health Alliance Punjab GHA sit in health project privatisation of hospitals

Comments

200 characters

GHA continues sit-in against privatisation of hospitals: JICA’s Rs6bn health project in South Punjab welcomed

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories