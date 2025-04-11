GHA continues sit-in against privatisation of hospitals: JICA’s Rs6bn health project in South Punjab welcomed

LAHORE: The Punjab Grand Health Alliance (GHA) continued their sit-in here at Charing Cross on the fourth consecutive day Thursday against the privatisation of hospitals in the province.

The protesters established camps with banners against privatisation of hospitals. Representatives of the Nurses Body, Pakistan Medical Association, Para-Medical Association, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Kissan Board, EPI and PHCIP are also participating in the sit-in. The protesters are demanding the government to accept their demands and withdraw the move of privatisation of hospitals.

It may be noted that the Punjab government had announced to privatise basic health units and rural health centres and clinical and administration departments of Jinnah Hospital and the pathology department of Mayo Hospital.

On the call of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), doctors of Jinnah Hospital also held protest at the hospital against the privatization move. He said that around 7,000 doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff already lost their jobs.

Due to the sit-in, a severe traffic jam was witnessed on all connected roads leading to Charing Cross. Traffic police diverted the traffic on alternative routes from Alhamra Arts Council and Regal Chowk.

Moreover, Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani met with a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The JICA agency delegation also presented a presentation on the project for the treatment and care of children in South Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on this occasion that they would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the huge project of Rs6 billion for the treatment of children in South Punjab.

He said, “The provincial cabinet led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has already approved this project. A four-storey children’s hospital will be built in South Punjab. This project will be completed on time. As per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to provide the best health facilities to the people.”

Adviser Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani said on this occasion that we appreciate this effort of JICA. In this regard, we will fully cooperate with JICA.

