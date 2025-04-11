AIRLINK 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.95%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-11

MoU signed: Galaxefi Solutions, Turkish firm to digitise cross-border trade

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Amid growing international interest in Pakistan’s mining and trade sectors during the ongoing Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, a digital partnership has been forged between Pakistani and Turkish firms to revolutionise cross-border trade.

Galaxefi Solutions, a Pakistani digital freight management platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AsirDx, a Turkish technology company specialising in digital transformation and data exchange solutions. The agreement aims to implement the Galaxefi platform across Turkey, with plans to eventually integrate it with the Turkish Single Window system.

The MoU was signed in Karachi by Galaxefi founder and CEO Asif Pervez and AsirDx Group CEO Halil Sar?ba?.

This strategic alliance marks a major step forward in the digitalisation of global logistics, as both companies commit to building seamless, transparent, and efficient cross-border trade systems.

“The Turkish market is central to the future of regional and intercontinental logistics,” said Galaxefi CEO Asif Pervez.

“Our alliance with AsirDx is a pivotal move toward enabling a digitally unified trade environment. Ultimately, we aim to link the Galaxefi platform with the Turkish Single Window to create a streamlined logistics ecosystem.”

Echoing the sentiment, AsirDx Group CEO Halil Sar?ba? said: “We are excited to collaborate with Galaxefi in bridging global logistics with national digital infrastructure. Our shared goal is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance transparency and efficiency in cross-border trade.”

Simultaneously, Galaxefi is also working on integrating its platform with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), a move that will further enhance regional trade connectivity and streamline logistics between the two countries.

This emerging trilateral digital trade corridor — connecting Galaxefi, the Turkish Single Window, and the Pakistan Single Window — is set to become a model for interoperable, data-driven trade facilitation. It positions both nations as pioneers in the global movement toward trade digitalisation.

