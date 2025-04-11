ATC confirms bail of Omar in nine cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan in nine cases registered in connection with the October 4 protest.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases, approved the PTI leader’s bail in cases registered against him in Shehzad Town, Tarnol, Kohsar Aabpara, and Margalla police stations against the surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.

During the hearing, the judge expressed anger over the investigation officer (IO) of the case for not producing the record.

“The police seem to be made of iron—they never bring the records,” the judge remarked.

“There is always some excuse—sometimes protests, sometimes duty. If the records are not submitted within 20 minutes, I will decide on the bail pleas without them,” the judge warned.

The court took a break till the arrival of the case record. After the break, when the court resumed hearing, an inquiry was made about the record. Despite the adjournment, the IO failed to present the case records, prompting the court to question the prosecution’s preparedness.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed admitted, “It was the IO’s responsibility to bring the record, and he still has not shown up.” “They come in like Nawabs. I am not their employee”, the judge remarked.

“I am not an employee of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) or Deputy Inspector General (DIG) either,” he added.

The court, after hearing arguments, confirmed bail of PTI leader in nine cases.

Talking to reporters after hearing, Ayub dismissed the reports about division in PTI and said that the party remained united under Imran Khan’s leadership.

He said that reforms in Pakistan’s judicial system are mandatory.

“Two days ago, we were denied a meeting with Khan in Adiala, and several people were arrested. “PML-N and PPP have nothing to do with our internal affairs. PTI is not a feudal party, everyone is equal,” he said.

