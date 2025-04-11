Karachi’s Central District: ABAD extends full support to SBCA’s operation

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has expressed full support for the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) ongoing operation against illegal construction activities in Karachi’s Central District, while calling for the initiative to be expanded throughout Sindh province.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi commended the SBCA’s efforts, describing the recent arrests of individuals involved in unauthorized construction as “highly commendable” and a positive result of effective government action.

“We urge authorities to extend this operation beyond Central District to all districts of Karachi and throughout Sindh, ensuring that those involved in illegal constructions anywhere are brought to justice,” Bakhshi said.

The ABAD chairman emphasized the importance of impartiality in the operation, calling for police and relevant departments to maintain fairness throughout the process.

Bakhshi highlighted the dangers posed by illegal construction activities, noting that perpetrators typically use substandard materials and fail to employ professional engineers, putting citizens’ lives and property at serious risk.

“These individuals should not be referred to as builders—it’s an insult to legitimate professionals in our industry. They are essentially a ‘portion mafia’ engaged in criminal activity,” Bakhshi clarified, adding that genuine builders maintain proper ABAD registration.

The ABAD believed the ongoing crackdown will enhance public safety and strengthen citizen trust in government institutions, pledging its continued support and expressing hope that authorities will pursue the campaign vigorously across the entire city in particular and Sindh in general.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025