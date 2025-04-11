AIRLINK 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.95%)
BOP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.61%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FLYNG 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.71%)
HUBC 137.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.74%)
OGDC 213.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.63%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.65%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
POWER 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PPL 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.85%)
PRL 36.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.58%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.93%)
SSGC 40.26 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.89%)
SYM 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,484 Decreased By -705.3 (-0.61%)
KSE30 35,527 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.62%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Karachi’s Central District: ABAD extends full support to SBCA’s operation

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has expressed full support for the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) ongoing operation against illegal construction activities in Karachi’s Central District, while calling for the initiative to be expanded throughout Sindh province.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi commended the SBCA’s efforts, describing the recent arrests of individuals involved in unauthorized construction as “highly commendable” and a positive result of effective government action.

“We urge authorities to extend this operation beyond Central District to all districts of Karachi and throughout Sindh, ensuring that those involved in illegal constructions anywhere are brought to justice,” Bakhshi said.

The ABAD chairman emphasized the importance of impartiality in the operation, calling for police and relevant departments to maintain fairness throughout the process.

Bakhshi highlighted the dangers posed by illegal construction activities, noting that perpetrators typically use substandard materials and fail to employ professional engineers, putting citizens’ lives and property at serious risk.

“These individuals should not be referred to as builders—it’s an insult to legitimate professionals in our industry. They are essentially a ‘portion mafia’ engaged in criminal activity,” Bakhshi clarified, adding that genuine builders maintain proper ABAD registration.

The ABAD believed the ongoing crackdown will enhance public safety and strengthen citizen trust in government institutions, pledging its continued support and expressing hope that authorities will pursue the campaign vigorously across the entire city in particular and Sindh in general.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBCA ABAD Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi

Comments

200 characters

Karachi’s Central District: ABAD extends full support to SBCA’s operation

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories