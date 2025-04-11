AIRLINK 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

7,633 illegal residents evacuated so far: IG Punjab

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Punjab Police’s evacuation campaign targeting illegally residing foreign nationals is ongoing across the province. As part of this continued effort, a total of 7,633 individuals unlawfully residing in Lahore and other districts of Punjab have been evacuated to date.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, said that during the campaign, more than 8,839 such individuals have been transferred to holding centers, and 1,206 are currently present at various holding points across the province. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, five holding centers have been established in Lahore, while a total of 46 holding centers are operating throughout Punjab.

IG Punjab further said that Pakistan is following the evacuation policy in line with international laws, similar to other countries. He added that data of nearly 89,000 illegally residing individuals has been compiled, which also includes Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders.

The evacuation campaign is being closely monitored by the federal government and national security agencies. IG Punjab emphasized that the complete evacuation of all illegally residing foreign nationals is being ensured and that security remains on high alert throughout the process. He reassured that human rights are being fully respected during the evacuation efforts. CCPO Lahore, along with all RPOs and DPOs, has been directed to accelerate the evacuation of illegal foreign residents in their respective jurisdictions. Efforts to identify such individuals are being carried out with the assistance of the Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), security agencies, and intelligence-based information.

