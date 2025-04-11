AIRLINK 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.07%)
BOP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
CPHL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.47%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.06%)
OGDC 212.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.88%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.23%)
POWER 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
PPL 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
SEARL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.99%)
SSGC 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.97%)
SYM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,406 Decreased By -783.6 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,498 Decreased By -252.6 (-0.71%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-04-11

China restricts Hollywood imports in response to US tariffs

Reuters Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:31am

BEIJING: China said on Thursday it would immediately restrict imports of Hollywood films in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s escalation of US tariffs on imported Chinese goods, though analysts say the impact is likely to be minimal.

After three decades during which China annually imported 10 Hollywood movies, its National Film Administration said Trump’s increase of tariffs on Chinese imports would further sour domestic demand for US cinema in China after years of decline.

“We will follow market rules, respect the audience’s choices, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported,” the NFA said on its website. Chris Fenton, author of “Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, and American Business”, said the move was a “super high-profile way to make a statement of retaliation with almost zero downside for China.”

Hollywood studios once looked to China, and its giant film market, to help boost box office performance of movies. But domestic films increasingly have outperformed Hollywood’s fare in China.

Now, US films account for only 5% of the overall box office receipts in China’s market. And worse for Hollywood, China taxes that small amount 50% before any revenues go back to the USA,“ Fenton told Reuters.

Hollywood studios receive only 25% of China’s box office whereas other markets give studios double that, he said.

“Such a high-profile punishment of Hollywood is an all-win motion of strength by Beijing that will surely be noticed by Washington,” Fenton added. Earlier this week, two influential Chinese bloggers suggested that one response to Trump’s tariffs would be to ban or restrict American movies. Some exhibitors dismissed the possibility, noting China’s Film Bureau had given Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” an April 30 release date.

The restrictions arrive before the start of the summer box office, with such major releases as “Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” which may mark Tom Cruise’s last appearance in the long-running franchise, a new “Superman” movie from “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn, and Marvel’s new take on “The Fantastic Four.”

Seth Shafer, principal analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan, predicted the restrictions would have limited impact.

“Only roughly 25% of domestic wide-release films are now released in China and that percentage has dropped steadily over time due to increasing competition from China’s local film production industry,” Shafer said.

“For domestic films that do get a release in China, typically less than 10% of the film’s global gross box office revenue comes from China.”

In 1994, China began importing 10 American films each year through the internationally recognised revenue-sharing distribution model. Imports including “Titanic” and “Avatar” became box office smashes in the Chinese market, making actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and directors such as James Cameron household names among Chinese film lovers across generations.

China is the world’s second-largest film market. However, in recent years, as local entertainment culture has bloomed, the enthusiasm of Chinese audiences for Hollywood movies has waned.

US President Donald Trump Hollywood US tariffs China imports China and US Trump tariffs Hollywood films

Comments

200 characters

China restricts Hollywood imports in response to US tariffs

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories