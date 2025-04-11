AIRLINK 170.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
CPHL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.19%)
FCCL 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.38%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
POWER 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
PPL 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.08%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
SEARL 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
SSGC 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.22%)
SYM 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.85%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.82%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,346 Decreased By -843.4 (-0.73%)
KSE30 35,469 Decreased By -281.5 (-0.79%)
Indian markets closed

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

MUMBAI: India’s equity, currency and debt markets will be closed on Thursday, April 10, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, April 11.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.61% while the BSE Sensex declined 0.51% on Wednesday, tracking a global selloff sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. A widely-expected rate cut and dovish stance by the RBI failed to lift sentiment.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.5% versus the US dollar to 86.6875, tracking weakness in the Chinese yuan as sweeping US tariffs came into effect, including a 104% levy on China, and fuelled worries of a slowdown in global growth.

