Indian markets closed

MUMBAI: India’s equity, currency and debt markets will be closed on Thursday, April 10, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, April 11.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.61% while the BSE Sensex declined 0.51% on Wednesday, tracking a global selloff sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. A widely-expected rate cut and dovish stance by the RBI failed to lift sentiment.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.5% versus the US dollar to 86.6875, tracking weakness in the Chinese yuan as sweeping US tariffs came into effect, including a 104% levy on China, and fuelled worries of a slowdown in global growth.