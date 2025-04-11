Energy sector: Govt explores strategic partnership, technical help with World Bank

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik held a pivotal meeting with Pankaj Gupta, regional director for South Asia of the World Bank, to discuss strategic partnership and technical support for Pakistan’s energy sector.

The high-level meeting focused on enhancing sustainable energy development, improving infrastructure, and addressing key challenges in the oil and gas sectors.

During the discussions, Malik highlighted the government’s commitment to modernising Pakistan’s energy landscape, ensuring energy security, and promoting clean energy initiatives.

He emphasised the need for international collaboration and investment to bolster the country’s energy efficiency.

He added that we are working on integrated energy planning.

Gupta reaffirmed the World Bank’s dedication to supporting Pakistan’s energy reforms and expressed optimism about future cooperation.

He acknowledged the progress made by the government and discussed potential technical assistance programmes to further strengthen the sector.

Malik thanked the World Bank for its continued partnership and stressed the importance of such engagements in achieving Pakistan’s long-term energy goals. Both parties agreed to maintain close coordination for future projects aimed at fostering economic growth and energy sustainability.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and World Bank representatives.

