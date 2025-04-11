AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Opinion Print 2025-04-11

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Lawyers can take you to court and keep you there for decades’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

“You heard of Cerberus?” “The three-headed dog in Greek mythology that guards the entrance to the underworld.”

“If your reference is to any lawyer, or plural, lawyers let me caution you: lawyers can take you to court and keep you there for decades and….”

“You are so dated, my friend. That was before the twenty-sixth constitutional amendment. I tell you at present you can get the top-notch lawyer in this country and unless he is on the right side he ain’tgonna win.”

“So the lesson learned is that the twenty-sixth amendment….”

“You remind me of Nawaz Sharif: you never know when to quit when you are ahead!”

“Nawaz Sharif is ahead right now, and he has quit.”

“No he hasn’t he is completely focused on ensuring Maryam Nawaz’s political future. Anyway, when I mentioned the lesson learned I was not referring to the twenty-sixth amendment; what is a lesson for our stakeholders to learn is not to engage, I repeat not to engage high-priced lawyers, which incidentally they still are, and instead hire a team of low-priced lawyers because….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“But there is no need to waste public money and….”

“Once it is out of your pocket and inside the Treasury, it ain’t your money any more, my friend: Learn that lesson if you can!”

“Hmmm anyway going back to Cerberus if you were referring to who is technically and who morally and who legally may be allowed to prepare a list of those who can meet The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless then let me tell you that….that….”

“For your information, the guest list is prepared by the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, but he is alone in a cell and one can then change one’s mind and so….”

“Some refer to him as U-Turn.”

“OK so he wants to meet someone else all of a sudden so what’s the big deal.”

“I get it, but my question is: who is Cerberus? Is it the Jail Superintendent, for after all he is the front man as without his concurrence no one can go in….and court orders be damned….”

“Court orders! I thought the twenty-sixth amendment….”

“Hush,my friend, in a country where becoming a victim is not an outlandish concept….”

“Agreed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

