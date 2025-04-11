AIRLINK 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.54%)
Gold shoots up to new highs

Recorder Report Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:31am

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices shot up to new heights on Thursday, as the global market crossed $3,100 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices raced up to new historic peak of Rs328,800 per tola and Rs281,893 per 10 grams, after a skyrocketing rise by Rs7,800 and Rs6,688, respectively.

World market posted a huge increase by $78, driving gold bullion value to fresh record levels of $3,118 per ounce while silver prices edged higher to $31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also followed the uptrend, soaring by Rs64 and Rs55 to settle for Rs3,234 per tola and Rs2,772 per 10 grams respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

However, the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

