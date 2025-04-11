Dar will not attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum due to official engagements: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Dar will not be able to attend the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye due to pressing official engagements.

According to according to an official FO Spokesperson statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the change in plans and extended appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of the organisers and stakeholders involved.

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum is being held from April 11-13 in Antalya. The annual Forum gathers global leaders, policymakers, diplomats, academics, and media representatives for high-level discussions on pressing international issues and evolving global dynamics.

It is worth mentioning here that DPM Dar is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s entourage on Belarus visit from April 10 to 11.

Meanwhile, DPM/FM Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan on Thursday morning.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen existing strong bilateral ties.

The DPM/FM also wished him success in hosting the forthcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

