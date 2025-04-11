Balochistan: Around 50,000 deportees recommended for placement on PCL, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed National Assembly on Thursday that around 50,000 deportees were recommended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Balochistan for placement on the Passport Control List (PCL) – previously known as the black list – due to their illegal entry into Iran and attempts to enter Europe.

In a written reply to a questions asked by the members, he said that these illegal migration attempts have led to multiple incidents of boat capsizing, loss of life, and international embarrassment for the country.

To address the issue and prevent further incidents, he added, the director general of Immigration and Passports in Islamabad placed the individuals’ names on the PCL under the Passport Rules, 2021.

He said the recommendations were based on the following grounds outlined in the rules: (a) illegal entry and criminal charges; (b) possession of counterfeit, forged, or altered passports; (c) impersonation, and (d) involvement in human trafficking.

In a separate written response, the minister said the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) recovered Rs652.62 million through collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

A total of 17 individuals were convicted for defrauding the public online by disguising their activities as legitimate services, noting that online fraud continues to be a major concern, with various groups exploiting citizens under false pretences.

In 2024, the CCW registered 13,722 inquiries, arrested 1,212 suspects, and filed 832 cases, he said, adding the government, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and financial institutions, has launched several initiatives to combat online scams, including awareness campaigns on social media platforms.

He said that FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing also organises workshops and seminars at universities and public forums to educate citizens about digital fraud.

“Multiple reporting options are available, including an online portal, postal submissions, and in-person reporting at FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centres.”

Meanwhile, in another written reply, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Rs30.8 million has been allocated in the 2024-25 fiscal year for the news agencies, press clubs, and journalists in need.

He said that journalists are eligible for financial assistance in cases of physical distress, injury, or death while on duty, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) approved by the government guiding disbursement.

Additionally, the federal government has earmarked Rs1 billion for the health insurance of working journalists and media workers in 2024-25.

“All these initiatives are aimed at supporting the welfare and professional growth of journalists across the country,” he concluded.

