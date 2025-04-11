FSC project may become operational this month: CTO

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Safe City (FSC) project is expected to become operational during the last week of April with initiation of an E-challan system on the pattern of Lahore, said Farhan Aslam, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO).

Addressing the FCCI members here on Thursday, he disclosed that the staff has been deputed in addition to the installation of cameras and main screen along with all required paraphernalia.

“The traffic staff would be relieved of conducting challans,” he said and added that with this transformation, it would be in a position to fully focus on traffic enforcement and regulation as FSC would directly challan the traffic violators. He said that required sign boards would be installed on all major roads while a traffic education unit in collaboration with FCCI would also launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to sensitize the motorists etc.

He said that FCCI Police-Khidmat Markaz would be upgraded to issue the regular driving licenses if the driving track is arranged in close vicinity of FCCI.

