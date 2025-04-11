Large number of Sikh pilgrims arrive

LAHORE: A large group of Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah Border to participate in the celebrations of Vaisakhi Festival and the 326th Khalsa Birth Anniversary.

The pilgrims received a warm welcome from the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora. He was accompanied by MPA Baba Felbous Christopher, members of the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

While talking to media, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora stated that due to the special instructions and efforts of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a record number of Sikh pilgrims are visiting Pakistan this year.

He added that due to the Chief Minister’s initiatives, religious tourism in the province has increased by 72%. Under the bilateral agreement, 6,751 visas were issued to Indian pilgrims. The Government of Pakistan has ensured comprehensive arrangements for accommodation, medical facilities, transport, and other necessary

services.

The Minister also shared that Gurdwara Janam Asthan (Nankana Sahib), Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, and other holy sites have been beautifully decorated to enrich the spiritual experience of the pilgrims. According to a pre-defined schedule, the pilgrims have been divided into two groups. The first group will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, while the second group will head to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. Both groups will arrive at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on April 12. On April 13, they will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad and stay overnight in Nankana Sahib. The central ceremony of the Vaisakhi Festival will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. On April 15, one group will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, while the other will proceed to Gurdwara Panja Sahib. On April 17, both groups will pay their respects at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore and will later visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad. Minister Ramesh Singh Arora expressed his hope that the Sikh pilgrims will return home with peaceful, safe, and spiritually fulfilling memories of Pakistan.

Speaking to media representatives, Jatha Leaders Ravinder Singh and Daljit Singh Sarna said that the Government of Pakistan has won the hearts of the Sikh community by issuing such a large number of visas. Pilgrims from Amritsar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and 11 other Indian states have arrived in Pakistan. “Pakistan is a peace-loving country, and Sikhs from all over the world wish to visit it because of the immense respect and honour they receive here,” they added.

