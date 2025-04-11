AIRLINK 171.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.09%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Punjab CM for simplifying Asaan Karobar Finance, Asaan Karobar Car schemes

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to simplify “Asaan Karobar Finance” and “Asaan Karobar Card” schemes.

She also directed that loans be granted to businessmen as per their need. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which progress being made on the Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card schemes was reviewed.

The chief minister directed to encourage businessmen to establish new units for business finance. It was informed in the briefing that those who receive loans comprise people doing transport, pharmaceuticals and small scale businesses.

More than 80,000 loan applications have been approved for business finance scheme. Loans have been granted to 34,000 businessmen through business finance and business cards.

The CM also ordered to take feedback from all recipients of loans. She made a surprise call to the loan recipients during the meeting and spoke to them on the phone.

She inquired about the process to obtain loans. She also spoke to Adnan Ali, who runs a grocery store. Adnan Ali expressed his gratitude for receiving Rs 355,000 through Karobar Finance Card and apprised that his business has prospered by putting goods worth Rs. 355,000 in the grocery store.

Moinuddin, who runs an agricultural input business from Taunsa, expressed his surprise by having direct conversation with the Chief Minister and thanked her for calling him.

Moinuddin informed that by putting Rs 156,000 in khal, banola, chokar and wanda has improved his business. He thanked Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Chief Minister for helping him by launching a scheme like Asaan Karobar Finance Card.

The CM also called and spoke to Nadeem Ahmed, who runs a grocery shop in Lodhran’s suburban village 104. Nadeem Ahmed apprised that his business has prospered on receiving Rs. 800,000 through Asaan Karobar Finance Card scheme before Eid, as more goods have been put in his shop. The Chief Minister prayed for the success of all recipients of Asaan Karobar Finance scheme.

