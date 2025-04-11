AIRLINK 170.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
CPHL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.19%)
FCCL 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.38%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
POWER 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
PPL 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.08%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
SEARL 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
SSGC 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.22%)
SYM 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.85%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.82%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,391 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 37,316 Decreased By -378.4 (-1%)
KSE100 115,346 Decreased By -843.4 (-0.73%)
KSE30 35,469 Decreased By -281.5 (-0.79%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-11

CPF framework: Govt, World Bank Group agree to work closely

Tahir Amin Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Group (WBG) and the government of Pakistan agreed to work closely in preparing the implementation framework for new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) which would define broad scope of each expected outcome and sectoral convergences under it and set uniform standards for identification of projects.

The CPF commits $40 billion financing in 10 years’ time (2026-35) - $20 billion to be provided by IBRD and IDA as sovereign lending while another $20 billion to be financed by IFC to foster private sector investments.

The national level workshop, jointly organised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) and the World Bank Group (WBG), concluded here on Thursday.

The workshop brought together key federal and provincial stakeholders to develop a comprehensive framework for operationalisation of the new CPF agreed between the government of Pakistan and World Bank Group.

The implantation framework would be instrumental in effectively achieving the CPF’s six strategic outcomes, including reducing child stunting, enhancing climate resilience, and mobilising resources for inclusive development.

Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other officers of EAD participated in it. World Bank Country Director Najy Binhassine and other higher officials of WBG were also present in this event.

Dr Niaz outlined the salient features of the CPF implementation framework. The implementation framework would define broad scope of each expected outcome and sectoral convergences under it, set uniform standards for identification of projects and baselines for each expected outcome, prepare a comprehensive strategy to address common issues faced during each stage of project cycle, provide guidelines for assessing impacts on regular basis, and provide key design parameters of a dedicated digital portal to be developed for tracking the progress on implementation of the CPF.

Dr Niaz underlined the need to evolve unprecedented implementation arrangements for achieving the desired impacts of the unprecedented decade long CPF. The CPF commits $40 billion financing in 10 years’ time (2026-35) - $20 billion to be provided by IBRD and IDA as sovereign lending while another $20 billion to be financed by IFC to foster private sector investments.

He also underlined the need for all relevant implementing entities to rethink their existing implementation arrangements, internal processes, and reposition themselves to effectively achieve the desired outcomes and create maximum impact while working within the limited scope of CPF.

Senior officers of the federal ministries and the provincial governments shared recommendations for improving the implementation ecosystem for impactful implementation of the CPF.

The World Bank Pakistan Country Director, Najy Binhassine, appreciated the inputs received from relevant federal and provincial stakeholders for improving the existing systems and processes. He assured WB would work closely with all stakeholders preparing the implementation framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Group Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz

Comments

200 characters

CPF framework: Govt, World Bank Group agree to work closely

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories