CPF framework: Govt, World Bank Group agree to work closely

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Group (WBG) and the government of Pakistan agreed to work closely in preparing the implementation framework for new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) which would define broad scope of each expected outcome and sectoral convergences under it and set uniform standards for identification of projects.

The CPF commits $40 billion financing in 10 years’ time (2026-35) - $20 billion to be provided by IBRD and IDA as sovereign lending while another $20 billion to be financed by IFC to foster private sector investments.

The national level workshop, jointly organised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) and the World Bank Group (WBG), concluded here on Thursday.

The workshop brought together key federal and provincial stakeholders to develop a comprehensive framework for operationalisation of the new CPF agreed between the government of Pakistan and World Bank Group.

The implantation framework would be instrumental in effectively achieving the CPF’s six strategic outcomes, including reducing child stunting, enhancing climate resilience, and mobilising resources for inclusive development.

Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other officers of EAD participated in it. World Bank Country Director Najy Binhassine and other higher officials of WBG were also present in this event.

Dr Niaz outlined the salient features of the CPF implementation framework. The implementation framework would define broad scope of each expected outcome and sectoral convergences under it, set uniform standards for identification of projects and baselines for each expected outcome, prepare a comprehensive strategy to address common issues faced during each stage of project cycle, provide guidelines for assessing impacts on regular basis, and provide key design parameters of a dedicated digital portal to be developed for tracking the progress on implementation of the CPF.

He also underlined the need for all relevant implementing entities to rethink their existing implementation arrangements, internal processes, and reposition themselves to effectively achieve the desired outcomes and create maximum impact while working within the limited scope of CPF.

Senior officers of the federal ministries and the provincial governments shared recommendations for improving the implementation ecosystem for impactful implementation of the CPF.

The World Bank Pakistan Country Director, Najy Binhassine, appreciated the inputs received from relevant federal and provincial stakeholders for improving the existing systems and processes. He assured WB would work closely with all stakeholders preparing the implementation framework.

