Opinion Print 2025-04-11

Mufti Usmani deserves praise

Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:14am

Noted Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani deserves a lot of commendation for making a passionate appeal to people through which he has underscored the need for avoiding violence and boycotting products that are produced by the supporters of Israel in support of the Palestinian people who are being killed day in, day out by Israel, which has killed a very large number of Palestinians, including women and children.

The thrust of Mufti sahib’s argument is that the boycott campaign must be carried out peacefully without harming lives and properties.

He has made these remarks after score of branches of international fast-food chains came under attacks by enraged mobs in different parts of the country in protest against Israel’s growing belligerence and aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“Islam is a religion of balance. It is not a religion of vandalizing [property] or hurting someone by merely getting carried away by emotions.” This revered Mufti is spot on.

Saleem Bukhari (Karachi)

