Walee Sports Free Hits - A studio show made for Pakistan’s digital-first cricket generation

Walee, the official digital rights holder for HBL PSL 10, is bringing a brand-new experience to this year’s tournament: Walee Sports Free Hits – a bold but fun studio show that’s equal parts cricket, comedy, and cultural commentary.

With 34 episodes airing across the HBL PSL 10 season, Walee Sports Free Hits is tailor-made for Pakistan’s Gen-Z audience, which now dominates the digital sports conversation. Featuring dynamic hosts Ahmad Shahzad and Mehaq Khokhar, each episode brings match breakdowns, internet culture, and the kind of unfiltered insight cricket fans crave.

“We know our audience,” said Ali Imran Memon, SVP Creator Media at Walee. “90% of PSL’s digital viewers are under 36. Gen Z and Gen Alpha aren’t interested in stiff studio talk - they want real personalities, real takes, and real time relatability. Free Hits is built for them.”

Former national cricketer Ahmad Shahzad brings the inside edge with his signature no-holds-barred commentary, offering fans raw, behind-the-scenes perspective on Pakistan’s biggest cricketing event. Alongside him is Mehaq Khokhar, whose quick wit and pulse on pop culture ensures that cricket talk stays fresh, funny, and fast-paced.

To keep the format engaging, Walee will feature two influencers in each episode, creating a dynamic chemistry of perspectives, from cricket die-hards to trending content creators. Think memes, predictions, banter, and celebrations — all delivered with the sharpness that today’s audiences expect.

Joining the lineup are some of the biggest names in Pakistan’s digital universe - Ken Doll, Waliya Najib, Mahnoor Rahim, Laiba Khan Lodhi, Ansar A, Baekartoot, Eefrah Tahir, Ammad Meer, Anoosha Lala, Bisma Khan, Zia Ur Rehman, among many others. It’s not just influencers lighting up the screen - cricket stars like Nida Dar, Sidra Amin, and Nashra Sandhu are also joining the Free Hits crew, bridging the gap between cricket culture and digital fandom.

With HBL PSL 10 forecasted to hit over 70 million unique viewers and 700M+ total views, Walee is doubling down on programming that keeps audiences engaged well beyond the matches.

Free Hits is not just a show - it’s Walee’s way of giving Pakistan’s digital generation a cricket experience they can truly call their own.

About Walee

Walee is a leader in livestream advertising, sports event marketing, e commerce, and creator-led campaigns, transforming how brands connect with digital audiences. As Pakistan’s first MarTech player to achieve six ISO certifications, Walee delivers data-driven, AI-powered solutions for maximum impact.