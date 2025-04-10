AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
FCCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.63%)
FLYNG 28.13 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.26%)
HUBC 138.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.66%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.84%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
MLCF 62.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.27%)
OGDC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.99%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
PPL 173.87 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.02%)
PRL 36.22 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.4%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.48%)
SEARL 95.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.37%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
TRG 64.68 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 Increased By 252.4 (2.06%)
BR30 37,694 Increased By 1300.9 (3.57%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia, US swap prisoners in push for closer ties

AFP Published 10 Apr, 2025 08:53pm

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday exchanged a sanctions-busting suspect for a ballet dancer held by Russia, the second swap under President Donald Trump as Moscow and Washington push to rebuild ties.

Moscow released a Los Angeles-based ballet dancer convicted in Russia of “treason” over a one-time donation worth around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity. Ksenia Karelina holds dual US-Russian nationality.

Washington released Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German national accused of illegally exporting US-made electronics to manufacturers supplying the Russian military.

The exchange took place at an airport in Abu Dhabi, where a dozen people wearing suits were present, video posted by Russia’s FSB security service showed.

Trump has sought to reset ties with Moscow since taking office, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago plunged bilateral relations to their lowest point since the Cold War.

“American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media platform X.

“She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year.” Trump will “continue to work for the release of ALL Americans,” Rubio added.

The FSB video showed Petrov seated on a plane after he was freed, telling an unseen interviewer that he had not slept for two days but otherwise had no complaints.

Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say

Petrov, arrested in Cyprus in 2023 and extradited to the United States, was facing 20 years in a US jail for violating export controls.

‘Positive’ step

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was the key negotiator for the swap, working with Russian intelligence and foreign partners, the CIA said.

Ratcliffe in a statement thanked the UAE “for enabling this exchange.”

“While we are disappointed that other Americans remain wrongfully detained in Russia, we see this exchange as a positive step and will continue to work for their release,” a CIA spokesperson said.

Asked about the exchange in a daily briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

Russian and US officials have held several meetings since Trump took office in January.

As the prisoner swap took place, delegations from the two sides were holding talks in Istanbul on restoring embassy staffing levels after years of diplomat expulsions.

The State Department said after the meeting that Washington renewed concern about rules that prohibit local staff from working for US missions in Russia.

The two sides also moved to formalize an agreement on banking access for their diplomats, despite the US sanctions on Russia, the State Department said.

Prisoner swaps

Karelina, 33, was serving a 12-year prison sentence for having donated around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

She was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in January 2024 while on a trip to visit her family and charged with “treason.”

Russia’s Federal Security Service accused her of collecting funds for Ukraine’s army used to purchase “equipment, weapons and ammunition” – charges she denied. Her supporters say she had donated to a US-based organization that delivers humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Petrov was accused by US authorities of having illegally exported electronic components to Russia for military use, in violation of Washington’s sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war.

In mid-February, following a call between Putin and Trump, Russia released Kalob Wayne Byers, a 28-year-old US citizen arrested at a Moscow airport for transporting cannabis gummy sweets.

Washington and Moscow also exchanged US teacher Marc Fogel for Russian computer expert Alexander Vinnik in early February.

The largest US-Russia prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War took place on August 1, 2024. It involved the release of journalists, including WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, and dissidents held in Russia in exchange for alleged Russian spies held in the West.

Several American citizens remain incarcerated in Russia. Washington has accused Moscow of using them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians held in the United States.

United States Russia prisoner swap

Comments

200 characters

Russia, US swap prisoners in push for closer ties

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $23mn, now stand at $10.70 bn

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points

Oil falls 3% as investors reassess Trump’s tariff flip

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

US-China trade war surges, overshadowing Trump climbdown

FY26 budget: salaried class urges govt to raise tax exemption limit to Rs1.2 million

PM Shehbaz arrives in Belarus for two-day official visit

Gold price per tola gains further Rs7,800 in Pakistan to hit fresh high

NEPRA approves countrywide reduction in power prices by Rs1.71 per unit for 3 months

Read more stories