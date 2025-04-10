AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.16%)
CPHL 98.10 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (5.61%)
FCCL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.97%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.78%)
HUBC 138.99 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.92%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.08%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
MLCF 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.51%)
OGDC 214.25 Increased By ▲ 5.73 (2.75%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.15%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
PPL 173.60 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (2.86%)
PRL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.34%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.09%)
SEARL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.58%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.17%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
TRG 64.70 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (6.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.71%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.47%)
BR100 12,483 Increased By 243.8 (1.99%)
BR30 37,662 Increased By 1269.3 (3.49%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen’s Houthis say three killed in US strikes on Sanaa

AFP Published 10 Apr, 2025 02:56pm

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi said on Thursday that overnight strikes blamed on the United States killed three people in the capital Sanaa.

Yemen have seen near-daily strikes since Washington on March 15 intensified an air campaign against the Houthis to force them to stop threatening vessels in key maritime routes.

“Three citizens were killed in the American aggression on the Sabeen neighbourhood of the capital,” Houthi news agency Saba said, quoting the health ministry.

Houthi media also reported strikes on Yemen’s Kamaran island in the Hodeida area, after the Houthis earlier said a US air strike on Hodeida Tuesday night killed 13 people including women and children.

Since March 15, the Houthis have also resumed attacks targeting US military ships and Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Houthis began targeting ships transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, after the Gaza war began in October 2023, later pausing their attacks during a January ceasefire.

Yemen Houthi say US strikes on Hodeida killed eight

Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza at the beginning of March, and resumed its offensive on the Palestinian territory on March 18, ending the two-month truce.

The new US campaign followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on vessels over Israel’s Gaza blockade.

The Pentagon inspector general’s office, a watchdog, said it would investigate Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other personnel after a leak of details about the March 15 US strikes.

The Atlantic Magazine published the transcript of messages accidentally shared with its editor in a chat group of senior US officials on Signal, a commercially available messaging app.

After the White House insisted no classified details were involved, the magazine then also published details of the attack plans which it initially withheld.

The vital Red Sea route normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, but the Houthi attacks forced many companies to make a much longer detour around the tip of southern Africa.

MENA Houthis Yemen Houthis US airstrikes

Comments

200 characters

Yemen’s Houthis say three killed in US strikes on Sanaa

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs328,800 in Pakistan

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

Asad Rasool appointed CEO of PIA Holding Company Limited

PPL begins gas production from Sindh’s Pateji X-1

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Oil retreats after sharp rally as US-China trade war escalates

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Read more stories