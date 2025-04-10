Yemen’s Houthis say three killed in US strikes on Sanaa

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi said on Thursday that overnight strikes blamed on the United States killed three people in the capital Sanaa.

Yemen have seen near-daily strikes since Washington on March 15 intensified an air campaign against the Houthis to force them to stop threatening vessels in key maritime routes.

“Three citizens were killed in the American aggression on the Sabeen neighbourhood of the capital,” Houthi news agency Saba said, quoting the health ministry.

Houthi media also reported strikes on Yemen’s Kamaran island in the Hodeida area, after the Houthis earlier said a US air strike on Hodeida Tuesday night killed 13 people including women and children.

Since March 15, the Houthis have also resumed attacks targeting US military ships and Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Houthis began targeting ships transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, after the Gaza war began in October 2023, later pausing their attacks during a January ceasefire.

Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza at the beginning of March, and resumed its offensive on the Palestinian territory on March 18, ending the two-month truce.

The new US campaign followed Houthi threats to resume attacks on vessels over Israel’s Gaza blockade.

The Pentagon inspector general’s office, a watchdog, said it would investigate Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other personnel after a leak of details about the March 15 US strikes.

The Atlantic Magazine published the transcript of messages accidentally shared with its editor in a chat group of senior US officials on Signal, a commercially available messaging app.

After the White House insisted no classified details were involved, the magazine then also published details of the attack plans which it initially withheld.

The vital Red Sea route normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, but the Houthi attacks forced many companies to make a much longer detour around the tip of southern Africa.