Kenyan shilling gains as Trump pauses tariffs

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 02:02pm

Kenya’s shilling gained ground against the dollar on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s unexpected decision to temporarily suspend most of his recently imposed tariffs, traders said.

At 0752 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 129.30/80 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 129.50/130.00, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.

Kenyan shilling stable versus dollar, LSEG data shows

“Markets were a bit active for most of the week because of the tariffs, some offshore companies were exiting the market and buying dollars, but that seems to have cooled, so today there’s not so much activity,” said one trader at a commercial bank.

