China says it does not fear more US tariff threats

BEIJING: China is not interested in a fight but will not fear if the United States continues its tariff threats, the Chinese foreign ministry said in reply to questions about the U.S. tariffs on Thursday.

“The U.S. cause doesn’t win the support of the people and will end in failure,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference.

Trump’s stunning tariff pause focuses trade war on China

China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived, Lin said.