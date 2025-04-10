AIRLINK 171.00 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (8.63%)
BOP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.46%)
FCCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.52%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.96%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.36%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 215.05 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (3.13%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.83 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (9.93%)
PIAHCLA 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.41%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (3.07%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.83%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.69%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TRG 63.34 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.89%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 260.4 (2.13%)
BR30 37,644 Increased By 1250.7 (3.44%)
KSE100 116,399 Increased By 2245.7 (1.97%)
KSE30 35,848 Increased By 647.9 (1.84%)
World

China says it does not fear more US tariff threats

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 01:29pm

BEIJING: China is not interested in a fight but will not fear if the United States continues its tariff threats, the Chinese foreign ministry said in reply to questions about the U.S. tariffs on Thursday.

“The U.S. cause doesn’t win the support of the people and will end in failure,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference.

Trump’s stunning tariff pause focuses trade war on China

China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived, Lin said.

