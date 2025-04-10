AIRLINK 170.47 Increased By ▲ 13.06 (8.3%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
CNERGY 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.35%)
FCCL 47.42 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.82%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.78%)
HUBC 139.05 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (3.76%)
HUMNL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.16%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.36%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.15%)
OGDC 214.85 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (3.04%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (9.56%)
PIAHCLA 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.61%)
POWER 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 173.90 Increased By ▲ 5.13 (3.04%)
PRL 36.29 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.6%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.65%)
SEARL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.69%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.12%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TRG 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (4.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.71%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,507 Increased By 267.9 (2.19%)
BR30 37,638 Increased By 1245.3 (3.42%)
KSE100 116,326 Increased By 2172.9 (1.9%)
KSE30 35,816 Increased By 615.1 (1.75%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taiwan says Trump tariff pause gives breathing room for more detailed talks

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TAIPEI: U.S. President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on most tariffs gives breathing space for more in-depth talks, and Taiwan hopes to take advantage of the “huge” U.S. market for more balanced trade, the island’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

In a stunning reversal, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries while further ramping up pressure on China, pushing global stocks higher.

Taiwan had been due to be hit with a 32% tariff, sending its stock market plummeting, though the key semiconductor industry was excluded.

Speaking to reporters at parliament, Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said the government was dedicated to increasing its purchases from and investments in the United States and to reduce the island’s trade surplus with its most important international backer.

“Now that we have an additional 90 days, we can discuss Taiwan-U.S. economic and trade cooperation in a more detailed and in-depth manner,” he said.

“We hope to take advantage of the huge U.S. market, their excellent technology capital and talent, to form a Taiwan-U.S. coalition, a joint fleet approach,” he added.

Taiwan activates $15 billion stock stabilisation fund after precipitous falls

The United States has received Taiwan’s trade proposals “and has also responded”, Lin said, without giving details.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Sunday pledged to seek a zero tariff regime with the United States, and said that Taipei would not retaliate in response to the tariffs.

On Thursday, Taiwan’s benchmark stock index followed global markets higher in response to the tariff reprieve, opening up more than 9%, having plummeted the previous three trading sessions.

Taipei-listed shares in TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, as well as those for iPhone maker Foxconn , rebounded close to 10%. Both are major suppliers to U.S. companies, including Apple and Nvidia.

However, speaking at a separate parliamentary committee session, Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said that there remained a great amount of uncertainty for the stock market about Trump’s tariffs.

A trade war, and reciprocal tariffs, between the United States and China is not good for the global economy, Yang said.

But Taiwan continues to hold more than 80% of its foreign exchange reserves in U.S. Treasury bonds, he added.

“At present more than 80% is ideal, and we will assess whether to increase it,” Yang said.

Taiwan Tariffs US tariffs Trump tariffs US trade tariffs global tariffs reciprocal tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Taiwan says Trump tariff pause gives breathing room for more detailed talks

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories