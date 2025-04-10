AIRLINK 169.61 Increased By ▲ 12.20 (7.75%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.51%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
CPHL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.13%)
FCCL 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.54%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.82%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.04%)
HUBC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (3.65%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.24%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.89%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 214.86 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (3.04%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
PAEL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (9.24%)
PIAHCLA 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.41%)
POWER 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
PPL 173.98 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (3.09%)
PRL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.48%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.65%)
SEARL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.58%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.12%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.2%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.66%)
WAVESAPP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,502 Increased By 262.9 (2.15%)
BR30 37,618 Increased By 1224.6 (3.36%)
KSE100 116,341 Increased By 2187.4 (1.92%)
KSE30 35,824 Increased By 623.7 (1.77%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks rise on hopes of trade negotiations as Trump ups tariffs

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 10:53am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, as investors downplayed the latest U.S. tariff increase on Chinese imports and pinned their hopes on talks between the world’s two largest economies and market and policy support from state firms.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both rose 1.4% as of 0235 GMT. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng was up 3.5%.

The rise in Hong Kong shares also followed a 6% surge in Chinese internet companies listed on the U.S. market overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily cut the steep tariffs he had just imposed on dozens of other countries.

Trump at the same time escalated tariffs on China to 125% from the 104% level that just took effect on Wednesday.

“Investors believe the marginal effect of raising tariffs further from the existing level will shrink, as most Chinese exports to the U.S. have already been greatly affected,” UBS analysts said in a note to investors.

“Some optimistic investors still believe in the end, the two sides will sit down and make a deal.”

Kai Zhan, international partner at Chinese law firm Yuanda, said announcements overnight showed “Trump is using tariffs as a negotiation tactic rather than acting irrationally.”

China, HK stocks end higher as Beijing shows openness to tariff talks

Zhan said the market was also expecting that the White House’s temporary tariff exemptions for other countries provided China with opportunities to reroute its exports.

Tech majors traded in Hong Kong climbed 4.2%.

China on Wednesday raised additional duties on American products to 84% and imposed restrictions on 18 U.S. companies, mostly in defence-related industries.

“We believe Beijing views these U.S. trade actions as nothing short of a declaration of economic war, not just a trade dispute. The US-China confrontation is set to escalate from here,” said analysts from BCA Research in a note. The analysts downgraded Chinese offshore stocks from neutral to underweight.

“Uncertainty still lingers, and the stock market’s ups and downs are tied to the U.S. President’s mood. It’s becoming really tough for investors, especially institutions, to navigate,” said Zeng Wenkai, chief investment officer at Shengqi Asset Management Co.

Capital Economics analysts said they doubted Beijing or Washington would back down from their trade war in the next few days but would eventually talk.

“Our long-standing assumption that the effective tariff rate on China would settle around 60% still seems like the best bet,” they said in a note.

Mainland and Hong Kong stocks have held up relatively well this week through a global stock rout on expectations Beijing will do more to shield the economy from tariffs.

China has said it will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard its rights and interests in response. It also released a White Paper that said Beijing was willing to communicate with Washington to resolve differences between the world’s two biggest economies.

Also, China’s biggest brokerages have pledged to help steady domestic share prices, the Shanghai bourse said, while scores of listed companies said they planned to buy stocks.

Chinese state holding companies, led by Central Huijin, have been supporting the stock market by increasing share investment.

Mainland investors bought Hong Kong shares worth a net HK$35.5 billion ($4.46 billion) via the Stock Connect scheme on Wednesday, the highest on record.

China stocks China and Hong Kong shares

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks rise on hopes of trade negotiations as Trump ups tariffs

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories