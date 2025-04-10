AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-10

Customs dept failed to prove allegation

Hamid Waleed Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LAHORE: Customs department has failed to prove allegation of smuggling against seizure of a vehicle due to re-punching of identical chassis number.

The department was of the view that the owner of the vehicle had failed to produce any goods declaration or port documents to prove that the vehicle-in-question was not a smuggled one.

The owner of the vehicle, on the other hand, took a firm stand that the vehicle was earlier completely burnt in an accident in which the trawler carrying 15 cars was caught fire and due to leakage of oil from the tanker many vehicles which were stuck at the back of the trawler were also burnt. The incident was also resulted into death of two persons and many were injured at the spot.

He further pointed out that an FIR was also lodged in the relevant police station.

Interestingly, a representative of the department also visited the said police station to verify the claim of the owner and to confirm whether the registration number of the subject vehicle was rightly mentioned in the FIR besides other details of the incident. The police station staff verified the incident.

In addition, the owner of the vehicle also produced a verified certificate issued by the assembler, stating that all the vehicles were imported by it and all government dues such a Customs duty, sales tax etc, had already been paid on the vehicles. Accordingly, the invoice papers of the vehicle were also re-verified by the com, which confirmed availability of a copy of the same on the relevant file.

The appellate forum also made sure that no registration of any other vehicle was available against the same chassis number, which established the fact that re-punching of the same chassis number on the same vehicle was definitely due to the reason that it was completely burnt during the

incident. Furthermore, the owner also produced sale receipt against purchase of spare parts and

accessories used for

reconditioning of the said vehicle.

As a result, the Customs tribunal directed the department to release the vehicle to its lawful owner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Customs department Customs dept

Comments

200 characters

Customs dept failed to prove allegation

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories