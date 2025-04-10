PDWP approves two uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approves two development schemes worth of Rs 9 billion.

In this regard a meeting of the fiscal year 2024–25 held here on Wednesday at Planning and Development Complex where the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes totaling Rs 9,711.296 million.

The approved schemes included Construction of MPA Hostel, Lahore Phase II at a cost of Rs 6,296.746 million and replacement of Old Equipment at PFSA Phase II at a cost of Rs 3,414.55 million were approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025