Punjab cabinet appoints PHC members

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet has approved the names of new members of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) who shall hold the office for a term of three years and shall function under the provisions of the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010.

The newly notified members included the former justice Lahore High Court Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, senior journalist and political analyst Salman Ghani, former Chief Secretary Punjab Major Azam Suleman (retd). Ex- Chairperson Pakistan Railways Parveen Agha has been included as financial expert in the commission. Other members included are: Arif Saeed, (Industrialist), Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan (ex- CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission), Prof. Dr. Mahmood Shaukat (Health Professional), Dr. Noman Tareef (Health Professional) and Dr. Muhammad Adnan Khan (Chief Executive and Advisor in Healthcare, Professional Medical Education & Medical Research, Sharif Medical City Lahore).

The Secretary Specialized Healthcare has issued a notification in this regard.

PHC body not authorised to fine ‘quacks’: LHC

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in a meeting reviewed in detail the measures taken for the convenience of patients in government hospitals. “As per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are trying their best to improve the conditions of government hospitals,” he said, adding: “Commissioners and DCs are visiting government hospitals and giving feedback. Insha Allah, patients will not have to face any problem in hospitals. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also provided special funds to pay the dues of government hospitals. Everyone will have to work hard to improve the health system. Medical Superintendents with good performance will be congratulated. No compromise will be made in the treatment and care of patients.”

