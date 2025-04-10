Punjab announce Rs10bn to boost peanut cultivation in Potohar

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced Rs 10 billion initiative to boost peanut cultivation in the Potohar region. The project aims to expand peanut farming to 300,000 acres of land, while also introducing olive cultivation on 2,000 acres.

In addition to these efforts, the project will promote ginger farming in the area and focus on restoring orchards in Murree, including the construction of protective fencing.

The Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, revealed these plans during a review meeting of the “Transformation Plan for Potohar Region” on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Usama Khan Leghari, and Punjab Agriculture Secretary, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. Various proposals were discussed to enhance agricultural development and support farmer welfare in the region.

Minister Kirmani emphasized the government’s commitment to facilitating farmers in Potohar by addressing their challenges. Key initiatives will include providing quality seeds, establishing modern agricultural research facilities and laboratories, and offering support for advanced agricultural practices. The government will also allocate resources for laser land levelling, the installation of drip irrigation systems, and value-added agricultural practices.

Through these modern irrigation methods, 100,000 acres of land in Potohar will be made cultivable. To mitigate water shortages for crops, small dams, ponds, and wells will be constructed, increasing the region’s water storage capacity by 35,000 cubic feet. The government will also implement measures to reduce soil erosion and promote high-value agriculture.

Furthermore, the Minister instructed the development of a strategy to cultivate 500 acres of organic vegetables in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025