Ongoing drought conditions: EPA Punjab imposes ban on use of hosepipes for car washing

LAHORE: In a decisive move to address the ongoing drought conditions in the province, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has imposed a complete ban on the use of hosepipes for car washing across all government offices, buildings, and residences. The ban, announced on Wednesday, aims to curb excessive water usage during a period of water scarcity.

The notification, issued by Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the EPA Punjab, comes in response to an advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The advisory, issued through the National Drought Monitoring Centre (NDMC), revealed that Punjab has experienced a significant rainfall deficit of 42% below normal levels from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025. This has led to mild to moderate drought conditions in the region, prompting urgent action from the authorities to conserve water.

The EPA Punjab, tasked with safeguarding the environment and ensuring sustainable resource use, invoked its powers under Section 6(1)(t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997. The agency has long been committed to mitigating environmental hazards and promoting conservation efforts, particularly in the face of the growing water crisis.

As part of its broader water conservation strategy, the EPA has already taken several significant steps. These include the immediate closure of illegal and unapproved car wash and service stations, the mandatory installation of car wash wastewater recycling systems at authorized stations, and a ban on oil for washing vehicles. Additionally, the agency has prohibited using hosepipes for car washing in residential areas and banned flood irrigation practices for lawns, gardens, golf courses, and green belts.

The new regulations also extend to the construction industry, where the use of groundwater has been prohibited, with only surface or recycled water permitted for construction activities. Furthermore, no new car wash stations will be allowed to open in the province.

The EPA’s efforts to protect and conserve water resources reflect a growing recognition of the urgent need for sustainable environmental practices. The notification stipulates that these measures will be enforced immediately and will remain in effect until further notice, underscoring the seriousness of the drought situation.

