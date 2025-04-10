AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-10

CM Maryam pays surprise visit to Services Hospital

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to Services Hospital on her way back from office.

She made a detailed inspection of the emergency ward of Services Hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to the patients and observed treatment of patients in the ward. She inquired from the patients and attendants about availability of medicines in the emergency ward.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at Services Hospital. She interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the emergency ward. She had a light conversation with a young patient, shook hands with the women and also inquired about their well-being.

The CM on the occasion said, “The conditions of the hospitals have improved a lot due to timely action being taken in Jinnah and Mayo Hospitals. Medicines were lying in boxes in Jinnah Hospital but the patients remained deprived to obtain them and patients got relief owing to prompt action being taken in this regard.” She added, “I am leaving Services Hospital with satisfaction as no one complained that medicines had to be brought from outside hospital and patients did not even have to wait for their turn regarding medical examination.”

She added, “Announcements are being made in hospitals as the government is providing free medicines. If someone takes money from you, you will not pay a single penny.” She said, “It is the responsibility of Chief Minister to randomly check the hospitals for the well-being of patients. If the Chief Minister does not work, how come subordinate staff will deliver their duties? It is the Chief Minister’s job to visit field in order to assess prevailing situation as I cannot sit idle in the office. Provision of medicines is the foremost responsibility of the government.

Patients do not need to buy medicines from market. Cabinets have been placed in the hospitals and the patients can see that the medicines which they need are available in the cabinets. My job is to make best decisions in the best interest of the people of Punjab and no one can stop me from doing it.“

