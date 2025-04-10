AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-10

Governor Sindh visits UAE consulate

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the consulate of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, where he was warmly received on the red carpet by UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Consul General Bakheet Ateek Al Remeithi, and other diplomatic staff.

During the visit, UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi informed Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori that the UAE will issue five-year visas to 100,000 Pakistanis. The Governor also toured the visa center established within the consulate, where the ambassador briefed him on the center’s operations and facilities.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori interacted with visa applicants at the center, who expressed gratitude for the services being provided. Speaking to the media, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that the red carpet reception reflected the deep affection and respect shown by the UAE.

