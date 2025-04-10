AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Pakistan

Additional IP Tribunals established in Lahore and Multan

Press Release Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LAHORE: Ali & Associates announced a significant victory in the expansion of Intellectual Property (IP) Tribunals in Punjab. Through legal advocacy and unwavering commitment, Ali & Associates successfully spearheaded the establishment of more IP Tribunals in Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan; addressing a long-standing gap in Pakistan’s IP adjudication framework.

Recognizing that a single IP Tribunal in Punjab was inadequate to meet the growing demands of the industry and legal fraternity, Ali & Associates took decisive action, filing a Constitutional Petition (CP) in the Lahore High Court against IPO-Pakistan, the Ministry of Law & Justice and the Federal Government. Our Resident Partner – Lahore, Shakeel Abid, Advocate Supreme Court, led this critical litigation as the Petitioner in Person.

In pursuance of the High Court’s directives dated 03-02-2021 the Ministry of Law & Justice, and IPO-Pakistan were constrained to take steps for the said development. Ali & Associates stood as the sole legal representative in this landmark case, championing the cause on behalf of businesses, industry stakeholders, and the legal community.

Our persistence and legal acumen have resulted in a historic achievement—the formation of two additional IP Tribunals in Punjab.

Lahore IP Tribunal 2 – Jurisdiction over Gujranwala and Sargodha Divisions.

Multan IP Tribunal – Dedicated to South Punjab (Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Bahawalpur).

With this expansion, Pakistan now has a total of six IP Tribunals, ensuring broader coverage and efficient IP enforcement nationwide.

