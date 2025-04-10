AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Pakistan

150th IPU Assembly: Gillani meets chairman of Bahrain’s Consultative Council

Press Release Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

TASHKENT: Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, met with the Chairman of the Consultative Council of Bahrain on the sidelines of the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the enduring brotherly ties and mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral and parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Chairman Gillani extended warm wishes to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the leadership and people of Pakistan, expressing appreciation for the longstanding historical, cultural, and religious bonds between the two nations.

Discussions centered on enhancing parliamentary cooperation, economic engagement, and regional connectivity. Both sides acknowledged the need for regular parliamentary exchanges, collaboration through joint committees, and knowledge-sharing platforms to deepen institutional ties.

Chairman Gillani recalled his previous engagements with Bahraini leadership during his tenure as Prime Minister, which laid the foundation for ongoing collaboration in defence, trade, and labour sectors. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen strategic dialogue and cooperation across these fields.

Highlighting economic diplomacy as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, Chairman Gillani proposed the establishment of a Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Business Council, emphasizing opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), infrastructure, IT, and tourism. He also welcomed enhanced private-sector linkages to foster sustainable trade and investment partnerships.

The two sides acknowledged the importance of defence cooperation, with Pakistan reaffirming its openness to collaboration in training and capacity building. Labour relations were also discussed, with Chairman Gillani encouraging Bahrain to continue expanding employment opportunities for skilled Pakistani workers who contribute to Bahrain’s economic growth.

Chairman Gillani concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, calling for joint advocacy at international forums for justice and human rights. He expressed confidence in the continued growth of Pakistan-Bahrain relations and extended an invitation for future high-level parliamentary visits to Pakistan.

