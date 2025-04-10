AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-10

BoE warns on UK financial stability amid tariffs

AFP Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LONDON: The Bank of England on Wednesday warned over risks to UK financial stability from increased geopolitical tensions, including fallout from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Many business experts and economists question the aim of the tariffs, warning of higher inflation as the duties raise prices.

“The global risk environment has deteriorated, and uncertainty has intensified,” the BoE said in a report, adding that “global risks are particularly relevant to UK financial stability” owing to its “large financial sector”.

“Several risks associated with the fragmentation of global trade in goods, and financial markets, have intensified,” the BoE said in its latest half-year report on financial stability.

“A major shift in the nature and predictability of global trading arrangements could harm financial stability by depressing growth.”

The central bank added that “geopolitical tensions, and risks associated with sovereign debt pressures globally, have also risen.

“As the UK is an open economy with a large financial sector, global risks are particularly relevant to UK financial stability,” it stressed.

The BoE noted also “an environment of heightened risk of cyberattacks” that “could disrupt the supply of financial services to UK households and businesses”.

