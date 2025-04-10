Cotton sector: another crisis

Pakistan’s cotton sector is facing a multifaceted yet resolvable crisis, rooted in systemic weaknesses such as lack of coordination among research institutions, institutional silos, the dominance of vested interests, and a critical gap in information exchange.

The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the apex body for cotton research and development, has been rendered ineffective due to chronic financial and administrative constraints. As a result, national cotton production has plummeted from 15 million bales to a mere 5 million.

Despite the presence of over 22 public and private research institutions and more than 1,200 seed companies working on cotton, their efforts remain fragmented. In the absence of a coherent, unified strategy, these entities have failed to produce meaningful results.

It would be inaccurate to claim that Pakistan lacks research infrastructure or funding. The country is equipped with a sufficient number of institutions and resources that, if effectively managed, could form a robust scientific foundation. The real challenge lies in poor coordination, absence of collective policy, and institutional rivalries, which have severely hindered scientific progress.

Moreover, although significant research and policy recommendations exist in documented form, there is a glaring disconnect between strategic planning and execution.

While clarity of thought is evident, clarity of action remains absent. Merely generating reports and policies is futile unless backed by effective implementation. The gap between research output and policy enforcement must be bridged to achieve tangible outcomes.

In contrast to Pakistan, major cotton-producing countries such as the United States, Brazil, and India have seen their textile industries actively support cotton research and development.

These industries not only invest in innovation and technology but also play a strategic role in policymaking. Through advanced research, biotechnology, and smart agriculture, these countries continue to enhance their cotton yields. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s textile sector has largely remained disengaged from such initiatives.

Addressing the current crisis requires a comprehensive and integrated policy frame work, with the revival of PCCC at its core. The committee must be restructured into a modern, empowered scientific institution with appropriate funding, skilled personnel, and state-of-the-art research facilities.

Furthermore, all research and development entities should be aligned under PCCC’s leadership, working collaboratively within a national strategy to translate scientific research into practical outcomes. A transparent and efficient system for knowledge sharing must also be established to promote inter-institutional harmony and eliminate unnecessary competition.

The PCCC is not merely an institution – it is a strategic national asset essential to the advancement of cotton research, development, and sustainability.

Weakening this organization weakens the entire cotton value chain, with far-reaching implications for farmers, the textile industry, exports, and the national economy. It is imperative for all stakeholders – including the government, industry, researchers, and growers – to recognize that a revitalized PCCC is key to Pakistan’s cotton resurgence.

The institution must be restored to its rightful status, above personal interests and institutional rivalries, in order to reclaim Pakistan’s position in the global cotton market.

To enhance decision-making efficiency, the Vice President of PCCC should be granted full administrative authority to act decisively in support of cotton development, without bureaucratic delays. Additionally, all cotton-related policy meetings should remain focused strictly on their agenda to ensure optimal use of time, resources, and effort, leading to actionable outcomes.

A critical step in this direction is the reactivation of the Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) meetings. This group previously served as an effective forum in Punjab, comprising competent and merit-based representatives who engaged in meaningful dialogue on cotton-related issues.

It should be reconstituted and mandated to hold biweekly meetings at the Central Cotton Research Institute in Multan, rather than hosting symbolic gatherings at non-research venues. Historically, such meetings have delivered concrete results.

Similarly, in Sindh, the Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) meeting should meet regularly during the cotton season to evaluate production-related challenges and identify timely, effective solutions. These forums must move beyond formality, focusing on delivering measurable impact and driving sustainable improvements in cotton production.

If implemented effectively, these reforms could mark the beginning of a true cotton revival in Pakistan. They would not only strengthen agriculture and the textile sector but also contribute to economic stability, export growth, and the livelihood of millions of farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025