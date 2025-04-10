AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-10

‘Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund’: Lucky Investment Limited raises Rs50bn through IPO

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

KARACHI: Lucky Investment Limited has raised a record-breaking Rs 50 billion through the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund, surpassing all previous subscription records.

The newly established Asset Management Company-Lucky Invest-ments Limited has made history by executing the largest ever mutual fund launch witnessed in Pakistan. The Company has raised an unprecedented Rs 50 billion during the IPO of its Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund, shattering all previous subscription.

This landmark achievement marks an extraordinary milestone in Pakistan’s financial sector, where investors nationwide demonstrated overwhelming confidence in the company’s first Shariah-compliant offering. The record-breaking subscription underscores robust demand for Islamic financial products and firmly positions Lucky Investments’ place as a promising new player in Pakistan’s Asset Management Industry.

Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund represents the first fund in a planned series of Shariah-compliant mutual funds to be introduced by the company.

At the historic launch event, Mohammad Shoaib, Founding CEO of Lucky Investments has expressed profound gratitude for the exceptional investor response and said that the company is profoundly grateful for the extraordinary trust placed in us by investors across Pakistan. He informed that breaking the national record with Rs 50 billion subscriptions in a single day is not just a milestone for Lucky Investments, but a testament to the growing strength of Islamic finance in our market.

“As we prepare to launch additional funds in the coming months, we remain steadfastly committed to maintaining this momentum while delivering unparalleled customer experience and strict Shariah compliance”,

he added.

