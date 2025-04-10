Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (April 09, 2025) .
========================
Open Bid Rs 280.05
Open Offer Rs 282.15
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 9
|
280.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 9
|
280.77
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 9
|
147.82
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 9
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 9
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Apr 9
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 9
|
5,456.90
|
India Sensex / Apr 9
|
73,847.15
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 9
|
31,714.03
|
Nasdaq / Apr 9
|
17,124.97
|
Hang Seng / Apr 9
|
20,264.49
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 9
|
7,679.48
|
Dow Jones / Apr 9
|
40,608.45
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 9
|
19,670.88
|
France CAC40 / Apr 9
|
7,679.48
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 9
|
62.35
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 9
|
17,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 9
|
275,205
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 9
|
3,079.40
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 9
|
66.63
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 10
|
254.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 10
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
IGI Life Ins / Apr 9
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
16.59
▲ 1.51 (10.01%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Apr 9
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
16.17
▲ 1.47 (10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Apr 9
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
17.71
▲ 1.61 (10%)
|
Leiner Pak Gelat / Apr 9
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited(LPGL)
|
127.90
▲ 11.63 (10%)
|
Stylers International / Apr 9
Stylers International Limited(STYLERS)
|
40.69
▲ 3.7 (10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Apr 9
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
61.80
▲ 5.62 (10%)
|
Shakarganj / Apr 9
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
42.57
▲ 3.87 (10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Apr 9
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
1,105.04
▲ 100.46 (10%)
|
Philip Morris Pak. / Apr 9
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
|
1,307.02
▲ 118.82 (10%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Apr 9
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
12.21
▲ 1.11 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Oilboy Energy(R) / Apr 9
Oilboy Energy Limited(R)(OBOYR2)
|
2.36
▼ -0.4 (-14.49%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Apr 9
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
7.10
▼ -1 (-12.35%)
|
Dewan Textile / Apr 9
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.90
▼ -0.95 (-12.1%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Apr 9
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.25
▼ -0.98 (-10.62%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Apr 9
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
63.01
▼ -7 (-10%)
|
Dawood Lawrencepur / Apr 9
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited(DLL)
|
255.27
▼ -28.36 (-10%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Apr 9
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
119.56
▼ -13.27 (-9.99%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Apr 9
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
57
▼ -6.25 (-9.88%)
|
Bela Auto / Apr 9
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
153
▼ -16.08 (-9.51%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Apr 9
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
10.75
▼ -1.11 (-9.36%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 9
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
121,664,697
▼ -0.03
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
54,216,018
▼ -0.07
|
Bank Al-Falah / Apr 9
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
32,603,056
▼ -1.8
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Apr 9
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
20,393,837
▲ 1.01
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 9
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
18,976,820
▼ -2.14
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 9
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
18,550,301
▼ -0.94
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 9
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
16,745,364
▲ 0.31
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 9
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
15,984,263
▼ -0.21
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
15,883,113
▼ -0.01
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 9
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
14,994,441
▼ -0.23
