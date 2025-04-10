AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-10

EU wheat slides from two-week peak as euro fuels export doubts

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell on Wednesday, retreating from a two-week high as a jump in the euro against dollar rekindled concerns about stiff competition for tepid export demand.

May wheat on Euronext settled 2.2% euros down at 219.75 euros ($242.45) a metric ton, moving away from Tuesday’s peak of 226.25 euros. Wheat had proved resilient as sweeping US tariffs sent financial markets plunging over the past week, with the cereal helped by investment funds covering some of their large short positions.

But sharp gains for the euro against the dollar, as the US currency was swept up in market jitters over an escalating US-Chinese trade war, weighed on Euronext on Wednesday by making European wheat more expensive overseas.

The weaker dollar and news that Washington is considering softening plans for port fees on China-linked ships also boosted prospects for US exports. “You’ve got the euro in the mix and, more importantly, the US backtracking on shipping fees, which could open export opportunities for US wheat versus EU wheat,” one futures dealer said.

A recent improvement in crop conditions in the Black Sea region, including Russia, was also curbing prices, though the market was monitoring frosts in Eastern Europe this week for possible crop stress, traders said. The European grains market was also assessing potential effects of European Union counter-tariffs against US goods.

The inclusion of US corn in a first wave of duties due to take effect on April 15 was seen curbing EU imports of the feed grain and strengthening prices of other corn origins, traders said. But other grain tariffs, including on durum wheat from May 16, concerned much smaller flows. “The EU move against US durum wheat is seen as symbolic and not market relevant,” one trader said.

EU wheat US exports

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat slides from two-week peak as euro fuels export doubts

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories