India’s wheat procurement begins strong, signalling robust harvest

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

NEW DELHI: India has bought 2.08 million metric tons of new-season wheat from domestic farmers since March 15, up 44.4% from last year, government sources said, indicating a robust crop that will help New Delhi shore up its depleted reserves and avoid imports.

The government-backed Food Corporation of India (FCI) has primarily purchased early varieties of wheat from the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

FCI’s wheat procurement period has gotten off to a strong start and is expected to gather steam in the coming weeks as harvests from bread-basket states such as Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh start to trickle into the market.

