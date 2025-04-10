AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Gold climbs as tariff war heats up

Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained more than 2% on Wednesday, supported by a decline in the dollar and safe-haven inflows amid escalating US-China trade tensions after Beijing announced more levies on US goods.

Spot gold was up 2.2% at $3,048.19 an ounce, as of 09:01 a.m. ET (1301 GMT). US gold futures rose 2.5% to $3,065.40.

“Ultimately gold continues to be seen as a hedge against instability here. We got a situation where tariffs are becoming a big problem, and you have inflationary expectations going higher, and that’s manifested by higher yields,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

“As this trade situation continues to be a problem, I think over time people may be betting that the US dollar becomes less prevalent in global trade,” Melek added.

The dollar index slipped 1% against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders. China would impose additional tariffs of 84% on all US goods from April 10, up from the 34% previously announced, China’s finance ministry said, retaliating to President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs that took effect earlier in the day.

Investors who are worried that tariffs would stoke inflation and hinder economic growth dumped stocks, industrial commodities and took refuge in gold.

Gold, used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen more than $400 in 2025 and hit a record high of $3,167.57 on April 3, owing to strong safe-haven demand and central bank buying.

Investors now await the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day for more clarity on the rate cut path. Also on the radar, the US consumer price index is due on Thursday.

Traders are pricing in a 55% chance of a Fed rate cut in May, according to the CME Fedwatch Tool. Zero-yield bullion tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment. Elsewhere, silver gained 1.4% to $30.26 an ounce, platinum slipped 0.6% to $915.59, and palladium fell 1.1% to $897.14.

