AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-10

Nikkei falls nearly 4pc on slowdown fears

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, ending nearly 4% lower in a broad sell-off, as traders gauged concerns over a potential economic slowdown amid an intensifying trade war between the United States and China.

The Nikkei share average fell 3.9% to close at 31,714.03, while the broader Topix dropped 3.4% to 2,349.33.

The index saw significant volatility this week, closing 6% higher on Tuesday after a 7.8% slump on Monday pushed it to a 1-1/2-year low.

The Nikkei extended its losses to 5.3% earlier in the day after US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries took effect, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war even as he prepared for negotiations with some nations.

The deepening losses of the Nikkei index were associated with a surge of US Treasury yields in Asia trade, in a sign investors are selling even their safest assets amid the rout, said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“The markets are now in panic, and any big move could drive a sell-off of risk assets,” said Yasuda.

In Japan, technology stocks drove the losses on Nikkei, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron falling 7.8% and 6%, respectively.

Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 7.2%.

Donald Trump US Treasury yields Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei falls nearly 4pc on slowdown fears

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories