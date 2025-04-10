PML-N leader shot dead

ISLAMABAD: Unid-entified gunman on Wednesday shot dead a local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the limits of Khanna police station.

Police said that PML-N local leader IshtiaqA bbasi was killed by an unidentified attacker in Pandorian area. The attacker had escaped from the scene after the attack.

The residents of the area shifted the dead body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) for autopsy. Following the incident, people took to streets and demanded immediate arrest of the culprit.

Soon after the incident, senior officials of police including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and senior superintendent of police (SSP) rushed to the area and assured the deceased family that police will make all-out effort to arrest the culprit involved in the murder.

