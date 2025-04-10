PARTLY FACETIOUS: All our parties have bricks galore

“See, infighting between the underlings, however overlings they may think they are, is common all over the world.”

“I don’t think overlings is a word.”

“I propose the Senate and the National Assembly pass a unanimous resolution allowing overlings to be a word.”

“Isn’t our official language….”

“Maybe, but the President addressed the joint sitting in English, the…”

“Stop, what I meant was English is not our language, and so we really cannot….”

“We have adopted many English words in our everyday Urdu…”

“There is one word in Urdu that has never ever been translated into English because there is no cultural context.”

“Don’t say Founder of any party cause…”

“Nope.”

“The verb having something done is not in English. I mean in Urdu we have a verb for getting someone hit, getting someone to burn, getting someone to….”

“Indeed, or getting someone to freak out right, but the word I was thinking of is lota….I challenge you to find an equivalent English word…..”

“Turn coat?”

“But does that really give the true…true…”

“Spirit perhaps not.”

“Hey I am into the spirit of things and let me tell you that the word overlings must be established as extremely relevant because as the new international order evolves the overlings are no longer restrained by the constitution or whatever and are one in a country and…..”

Ï get it, like Elon Musk said about Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro that he is a moron and dumber than a sack of bricks after Navarro said in a talk show that “Musk is not a car manufacturer but an assembler…….”

“Musk later apologized.”

“Not to Navarro, but to bricks.”

“You mean the trade entity BRICS?”

“Nope, bricks and I say all our parties have bricks galore but there is only one overling and once he is given rein….”

“Let time tell.”

“I don’t get it.”

“Once the ground realities change, and somehow they always do time will tell the veracity of your claim.”

