FBR revises procedure for monetary reward payment

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has revised the procedure for monetary reward payment to the Customs officials in line with the performance management FBR transformation plan.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an SRO 576(I)/2025 here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, monetary reward shall be sanctioned to the Cadre Officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-17 and above) as per their ranking under the performance management FBR transformation plan approved by the Board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025