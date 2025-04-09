AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
World

India says PM Modi invited for Russia’s Victory Day parade

AFP Published 09 Apr, 2025 08:40pm

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, India’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, without confirming the premier’s attendance.

Russia has promised to hold its biggest World War II commemorations “in history” to mark 80 years since the Soviet Union and allied powers defeated Nazi Germany.

The annual Victory Day celebration on May 9 has emerged as Russia’s most important public holiday, one marked with a massive parade of military equipment and soldiers through the Red Square, and culminating in an address from President Vladimir Putin.

Historically close to Russia, India has resisted Western pressure to distance itself from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

UK, India meet to accelerate trade deal talks

Russia sells India critical military hardware, and has also increasingly emerged as a key energy supplier as New Delhi seeks a pipeline of cheap imports to fuel its economic expansion.

“Our prime minister has received an invitation for participation in the Victory Day celebrations,” foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

“We will be announcing our participation in victory day celebrations at the appropriate time.”

Modi visited Russia last October for a multilateral summit and Putin is expected to arrive in India for a bilateral later this year.

