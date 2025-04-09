Summer season: SSGC issues gas supply schedule for Quetta

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday announced a revised gas supply schedule for Quetta.

In a statement today, the SSGC said the new schedule was in accordance with the National Gas Load Management Plan, which aims to ensure equitable distribution and efficient utilisation of natural gas resources across the region.

According to the new schedule, gas will be available daily from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm. The gas supply will remain suspended between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Gas availability timing

5:00 am to 10:00 pm

Gas closure timing

10:00 pm to 5:00 am

“This profiling will ensure equitable distribution and effective management of this natural resource and will help in maintaining a stable and sustainable gas supply for all consumers in Quetta,” the statement read.

The company urged consumers to use gas responsibly and refrain from wastage to support system efficiency during the summer months.

“We encourage our esteemed customers to utilise gas judiciously and responsibly,” said Salman A. Siddiqui, Deputy General Manager Corporate Communications and official spokesperson for SSGC.

For any complaints or queries, customers can contact the company’s 24/7 helpline at 1199. The SSGC said its teams remain on standby to address consumer concerns and ensure smooth service delivery.